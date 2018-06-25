Desiree Mattsson is a gifted photographer, retoucher and artist from Oslo, Norway who currently lives and works in London, England. Desiree focuses on portraiture and fashion photography. Her work has been featured in the worlds leading magazines like Vogue, VS Magazine, Numéro, Harper’s Bazaar and Marie Claire, among others. Mattsson has over 50.600 followers on Instagram and counting.

