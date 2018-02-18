Fine Art Fashion Photography by Edvina Meta

Edvina Meta is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher with a master degree in Psychology, who was born in Tirana, Albania and currently lives and works in Madrid, Spain. Edvina focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing fashion, beauty, lifestyle and fine art portait photography. “I usually have a person in my head when I’m creating an image, the vibes and what sort of inspiration that person gives me it helps me to create the story or the mood”, she says. “I don’t really have a concrete plan on how the photo would look like, it just happens, even when I retouch I just follow the feeling that photo gives me. In this particularly project I might have been inspired by the “rinascimento” renaissance paintings and painters (Caravaggio etc)”, Meta adds. She uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III with lenses Canon Ef 85mm f1.2 and Canon Ef 24-70mm f2.8.

As a photographer my main aim is to break the intersection area between the people and the photographer, reaching the eye and the soul. Provoking and creating a feeling makes me hunt for the moment, the angle, the light and the spirit of what will be forever transcend in a single image.

