Elaine Torres is a professional photographer, and artist who was born and raised in Puerto Rico and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Elaine focuses mainly on portraiture, editorial, and fashion photography. She received her Master degree in Art for Commerce Photography from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Her passion for sharing her knowledge in creative photography led to the launch of her YouTube channel, where she shares studio tutorials and photography related videos.

I take pride in my Hispanic culture, and I represent it in the way I work with color and light. My goal is always to awaken curiosity in everyone who looks at my work, to spark the interest to ask questions and admire the combination of beauty and oddity.

