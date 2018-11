Fabrice Meuwissen is a talented photographer, filmmaker, makeup artist, and retoucher based in Toulouse, Haute Garonne, France. Fabrice focuses mainly on portraiture and fashion photography. He shoots a lot of street style, beauty, and lifestyle portraits. Meuwissen has over 18,900 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Fujifilm X-T1 and Canon EOS 5D Mark IV cameras.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website