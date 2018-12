Delightful fashion shots by Isi Akahome, a talented self-taught photographer, and retoucher based in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Isi focuses mainly on female portraiture and fashion photography. He shoots a lot of beauty, street style, glamour, and lifestyle portraits. Akahome has over 22.800 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Canon EOS 5D Mark II and Nikon D800 cameras.



