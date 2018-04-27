Gorgeous female shots by Jason Lee Parry, talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker and artist currently based in Los Angeles, California. Jason focuses on portraiture and fashion, he shoots striking beauty, glamour, nude and lifestyle portrait photography. Mostly shooting film on location with all natural light, Parry approaches each shoot like he was making a movie, pushing the model into character. He has over 174,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



