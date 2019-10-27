Marvelous female portraits by Jorge Duva, a gifted photographer, and digital artist currently based in Miami, Florida. Jorge focuses mainly on portraiture, fashion, and editorial photography. Duva has over 32,300 followers on Instagram and counting.

Photography is something I am passionate about. With photography, I can combine the creative with the technical in a medium that allows me to work with people. Photography also gives me the satisfaction that I am giving someone something tangible to go with their memory.

