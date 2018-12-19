Gorgeous portraits by Kate Woodman, a structural engineer-turned-photographer who was born in Darmstadt, Germany and currently lives and works in Portland, Oregon. Kate focuses mainly on portraiture, fashion, and lifestyle photography. She is known as a master of color. Her engineering background serves her well in her photography, provoking a sense of balance and attention to detail and engendering a creative approach to the technical challenges of creating an image. Woodman has over 12,700 followers on Instagram and counting.

What began as a hobby documenting my adventures in New Zealand turned into a passion for photography and morphed into a career. I love both the expansive aspect of the natural environment, and the intimacy of a portrait, and I am constantly seeking a way to balance these elements in my work. I am inspired by color, cinematography, and mood, and am always trying to evoke emotion in my images.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website