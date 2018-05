Liz Strupat is a talented 27-year-old photographer, retoucher and video blogger who was born and raised in sunny Southern California and currently lives and works in Laguna Niguel. Liz studied at London College of Fashion. Strupat focuses on portraiture, she shoots awesome beauty, lifestyle, swimwear and outdoor portrait photography. Liz has over 14.400 followers on Instagram.



