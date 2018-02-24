Photogrist community Create a post
Fashion Photography

Vibrant Fashion and Editorial Photography by Natasha Ygel

Vibrant Fashion and Editorial Photography by Natasha Ygel

Natasha Ygel is a multi-talented photographer, filmmaker, art director and visual artist currently based in Buenos Aires. Natasha focuses on portraiture, fashion and commercial photography. She’s also a co-founder of Inspiration Room, a creative studio in Argentina. Ygel started her career by taking pics of her rocker and Djs’ friends in the mid 90s at her studio and different scenarios. Now, she works with cliens like Coca Cola, Movistar, Santander Río, Chivas Regal, Conde Nast NY, L’Oréal, Saatchi & Saatchi Uk, Ogilvy, Young & Rubicam, Euro RSCG UK, El Burgués, Airborn, Blackmamba, María Cher, and many others.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

