‘A little poker face hurt nobody’ must have been the thought of Sandro Achilles when he bluffed her way into photography at a models event in New York City. Quickly he became a self-taught fashion and editorial photographer who now dreams of having a book published worldwide.

Nationality: Swiss-Italian

Profession: Gentleman, Photographer, Blogger and CEO

Milestones: every picture again…

Current Location: Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Milano in Italy

You probably expect to hear that I picked up my first camera at the age of 12. That I by then already knew it was going to be my life purpose and that I would never ever leave that camera alone! But that didn’t happen. Only a view years ago I thought, what career seems like a lot of fun, is never going to bore me and will make me really happy? I figured it had to be photography.

I heard everything is possible in New York City, the Big Apple, so after the study architecture I booked a ticket there. I had no idea what I was doing and by chance I was invited to a model party – where the owner of the agency asked me ‘are you a good photographer?’, Wisely I said ‘yes I’m a really good photographer’ – and that’s when I first learned the concept of test shoots. He introduced me to some models and there were quite a few who wanted to do a test shoot with me, I felt really good, it’s starting!

They asked me, unaware that I just started, what type of photographer I was – and I had no idea what type of photographer I was – but I replied ‘I’m a fashion photographer’. And there I was, feeling proud to say so.

For me fashion photography is so pleasing to look at, I feel really happy and fulfilled when I see a photo where the visuals excite my brain so much. I love art in general very much, which I did figure out a very long time ago already. But it was only recently that I decided I too wanted to be a creator of such thrill. And that’s how I got into fashion photography.

Were you educated in photography or are you self-taught?

I’m self-taught, but I get a lot of help from friends, Workshops, other Creative people, who give me feedback on every photo before it gets published.

Wich education would you recommend?

Istitutomarangoni at Milano Italy, or mastered.com as a 10 month online education.

Where do you find your inspiration?

I get very very inspired on the Internet, Vogue Magazin and Art Galleries. And my favorite Photographer are Peter Lindbergh, Mario Testino, Helmut Newton etc.

If you could shoot anything/anyone/anywhere in the world – what/who/where would that be?

In a Barrock Castle… 1 week with an army of models and dozens of fashion collections.

Which photo are you currently most proud of?

I’m having a really hard time learning to be proud of my photos. I love them, then I hate them and then I love them again… Right now I really like the photo for my book cover. I love the model and how the swimwear looks and I love the simple picture look, beachlife and Malibu Feeling.

What was the biggest challenge throughout your career so far?

every day is a new challenge…

You must be really busy. If there’s one thing you wish you could spend more time on, what would it be?

Photography… and my Family

What are 5 things people don’t know about you?

1. I smoke cigars, Texas Lancero or Partagas Havanas.

2. I ‘m not interested in some technical aspects for photography… i’m just interested in the story behind each photo… picture language, time spirit and story.

3. I love fashion… It’s an Addiction… Pal Zileri, Louis Vuitton… my favs.

4. I love to dance: Bachata… and Salsa… sometimes Tango Argentina.

5. I love a good espresso… just an Italian coffee…perfect style

Wheres your favorite place?

There, where the asphalt becomes to sand…

When you’re working with a model, how important is communication during a shoot?

Before every shoot, I send the model(s) a mood board for them to study, so they can understand the concept and have in mind what types of poses and looks we are going for. The communication during the shoot is mostly just me being happy, cheering and encouraging what they are doing.

When someone looks at your photography, what do you want them to know about you?

Preferably, as little as possible.

What’s your game plan over the next 5 years?

Being published by Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. What about having my own book #ANGELS published worldwide? Go Live with my e-learning platform for creative people online as soon as possible www.creative-matador.com

Do you have any model you would like to work with?

Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski

Where can we follow you?

Insta: www.instagram.com/sandro_achilles_photography/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/achillessandro/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/photografx

This interview will be publicated in a NY Photography Magazin January 2017.

Submited by Sandro Achilles.