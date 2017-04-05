Gorgeous Fashion Photography by Chris Voreos
Chris Voreos is a talented photographer, filmmaker and art director currently based between Athens, Greece and London, UK. Chris inspired by music and art movements, with attention to visual composition. He shoots amazing fashion, editorial and portrait photography. Voreos cooperates with several model agencies as a photographer, but also as a scouter, constantly looking for iconic models that will mark his artworks.
