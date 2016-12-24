19 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Renee Wymer is a talented freelance photographer who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Renne received his Bachelor of Science in Commercial Photography from Ohio University. He shoots a lot of portrait, fashion, wedding and still life photography. “My specialties range from wedding photography to fashion editorial photography and plenty in between,” Wymer explaines. “I currently work as a professional still life and ready to wear photographer for a large fashion sales company.”

I really enjoy shooting portraits, jewelry, accessories and cosmetics.

Renee Wymer’s clients include: Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, Helmut Lang, Gilt Groupe, Theory, Dillard’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and others.

More info: instagram / website