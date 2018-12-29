Vibrant fashion portraits by Pol Kurucz, a talented Franco-Hungarian photographer, artist, and founder of The Kolor Art Collective currently based between Sao Paulo and New York. Pol focuses on portraiture and fashion photography. He shoots a lot of eccentric fashion, celebrity, and fine art projects. Kurucz inspired by social issues like feminism, Brazil’s underground drag scene, African culture, local fashion designers and artists. He has over 53,400 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Website