Gorgeous female portraits by Rachel Green, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and artist currently based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rachel focuses mainly on portraiture, fashion and lifestyle photography. She has almost 20K fans on Instagram.

I am a dreamer, an idealist, lover of laughter and anything spontaneously fun. I love to meet new people, eat popcorn, ride my bike, travel the world, and watch murder mystery shows! If you come to my house, I’ll make you cookies-guaranteed. I married a baseball lover musician from Atlanta, and we have one little, happy boy named Leo!

More info: Instagram / Website