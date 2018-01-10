Tina Picard is a multi-talented self-taught photographer, artist and creative director who grew up in Edmundston, New Brunswick and currently lives and works between Toronto and Montreal, Canada. Tina focuses on portraiture, beauty and fashion, she creates simple but strong, vibrant and dynamic images. Over the years Picard has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, and her career and success is continuously growing.

