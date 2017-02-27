Georgy Chernyadyev is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and educator from Elban, Khabarovskiy Kray who currently lives and works in Moscow, Russia. Georgy focuses on portraiture, he shoots a lot of beauty, erotic and fashion photography. He uses Nikon D610 and Nikon D750 cameras with Sigma 35 1.4 and Nikon 85 1.8 lens.

I have more than 3 years professionally engaged in photography, follow the latest trends in the photo industry and processing photos in Photoshop that allows you to make high quality and beautiful photographs.

More info: instagram / facebook / website