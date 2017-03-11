Jon Cruz is a talented self-taught photographer and graphic designer currently based in San Francisco, California.”I’ve always liked the visual arts from a young age,” he says. Jon started out with landscapes and living in the San Francisco Area, Cruz felt that he couldn’t have asked for a more photogenic city to practice on. “I came across a modeling photography workshop on Instagram and decided to check it out,” he explained.

As an artistic outlet, it’s changed my life. I appreciate a lot more things with my eyes, now more than ever. I was (and still am) a huge introvert, but to get the portraits I want, I have to suck it up and put myself out there. Is it easy? Not at first, but after a while you gain enough confidence in your ability and it becomes second nature. Also, back to being a graphic designer, I have to answer to a lot of people regarding my work and sometimes, my ideas don’t mesh with what my creative director or client had in mind. With photography, I only have to answer to myself and it’s a very freeing experience.

