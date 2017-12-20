New marvelous portraits by Kai Böttcher (previously featured), multi-talented photographer and digital artist, who currently studies Virtual Design at Kaiserslautern, Germany. Kai shoots gorgeous beauty and lifestyle portraits with great colors, incredible bokeh, amazing tones and lights. Pretty awesome!

People often ask me, if I sell presets. The thing is, I actually edit every shot individually and I don’t have a consistent style or way of editing. It depends on the mood of the image and myself on how I edit the shot or which colors I use. For every shot I feel something else.

More info: instagram / website