Steven Jonathan is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher currently based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA. “Late 2016 I started photography as a hobby without knowing it would happily take over most of my free time and grow to much more,” he says. Steven focuses on portraiture and landscaping, he shoots vibrant fashion, beauty and conceptual portrait photography. Jonathan uses Sony a7ii camera, Zeiss 35mm f/1.4 lens and Lightroom + Photoshop.

Portrait photography has taken over most of my time. I really enjoy having people in my work and being able to collaborate in making a powerful image, as well as making a unique photo for someone that can last forever.

More info: instagram / website