Inna Mosina is a talented 26-year-old self-taught photographer and artist currently based in Saratov, Russia. Inna graduated in law, but the call from art took her to a new path in which she is carried away by predilection for photography, showing right from her first experiences an innate ability to create images. Mosina focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing conceptual, beauty and fine art portrait photography.

