Gabe Scalise is a talented 28-year-old analog photographer, storyteller, filmmaker and explorer who was born and raised in New England, educated in the American West, and currently resides in Seattle, Washington. Gabe focuses on traveling, he visited 30+ countries on 6 different continents over a period of the past 2 years. The bulk of his work is 35mm and 120mm film. Scalise uses Canon AE-1, Yashica T3, and Mamiya 6 cameras.

