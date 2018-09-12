Gorgeous female portraits by Dave Mentzer, a talented film photographer, and artist currently based in Maryland. Dave focuses mainly on portraiture. He shoots an amazing lifestyle, street fashion, and outdoor portrait photography.

Dave Mentzer’s passion for photography is evident not only in the quality of his work, but in his commitment to the art. Shooting almost exclusively on film, every image receives full attention to detail; from shot, film developing, to editing.

More info: Instagram / Website