Rala Choi is a talented South Korean photographer and artist currently based in Seoul. Rala is known for her particular film portraits and her interplay with rich, saturated colors. Choi’s abstract portraits capture simple compositions, textures of her images often make viewers question whether they’re looking at a photograph or an oil painting.

I find that with the certainty of digital and the ability to check my photos, I end up changing to fit particular situations, rather than adhering to my original intention.

More info: instagram / website