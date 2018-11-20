Alexandra Bochkareva (previously featured with portraits of redheads) is a talented photographer, artist, and educator from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, who currently lives and works in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Alexandra focuses mainly on portraiture and fine art photography. She shoots a lot of beauty, street style, and fairytale portraits. Bochkareva has over 57.700 followers on Instagram and counting. She uses Sony a7R III camera.

I like to use natural accessories while the portrait work, like flowers, leaves, berries etc; also it’s very special for me to work with animals, it’s difficult but great.

