Fabulous portraiture by Alexia Sinclair, superb talented fine art photographer, digital artist, and public speaker currently based in Sydney, Australia. Alexia was born in 1976 in Newcastle, Australia. She received her MA in Fine Arts from the University of Newcastle in 2007. As a young teen, Alexia performed as a ballerina and so absorbed the drama and bravado of stage theatre. Today, she creates highly detailed stories around historical and allegorical figures. Sinclair has been widely exhibited in galleries and museums.



