Lena Pogrebnaya is a talented self-taught photographer, architect and artist currently based in Odessa, Ukraine. Lena studied Architecture and Environmental Design at Odessa State Academy of Civil Engineering and Architecture. Pogrebnaya focuses on fashion and architecture, she shoots also amazing fine art and portrait photography.

The returning to colorful school time, to the period of formation your vision of a world, perception of environment, human relations – helps us to preserve yourself in this tangled maturity. Devoted to my beloved school which nurtured in me the love to architecture, the urge to knowledge and based that person who I am now.

More info: instagram / facebook