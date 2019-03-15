Gorgeous conceptual portraits by Dasha Pears, a multi-talented Russian photographer, and artist currently based in Helsinki, Finland. Dasha focuses mainly on portraiture and beauty photography. She shoots a lot of fashion, lifestyle, fine art, and street style portraits. Pears has more than 28K followers on Instagram.

I photograph fantasies that fly in my head and try to let people see the beauty that sometimes sleeps away from their eyes. My conceptual works are used worldwide by ArcAngel, Trevillion and other companies. Some of them can be seen on book covers of world-famous authors. I was born in Kurgan, Russia and called St. Petersburg home for 10 years. Today I’m based in Helsinki, Finland.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website