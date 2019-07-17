Outstanding natural landscapes by Dustin LeFevre, a talented photographer, and adventurer based in Salt Lake City, Utah, US. Dusting focuses mainly on travels, outdoors, nature, and landscape photography. He has more than 124,000 followers on Instagram.

I grew up in the foothills of the Oquirrh Mountains and developed a deep love of the outdoors through a childhood of exploration. My mother always had a camera in hand, so it didn’t take long before I was asking to borrow it. Soon I got one of my own and I was hooked. My passion for photography and my love of the outdoors have grown together ever since and at times have bordered on obsession that has shaped my life in many ways. I even met my wife Emily through photography by purchasing a lens from her on the local classifieds. Any chance I get, I can be found wandering the desert, looking for cool rocks and seeking conditions that make for unforgettable images and experiences. I transitioned to digital photography early on, but I still enjoy taking my film panorama camera out in the field. As I have progressed, I have really enjoyed sharing my experience and knowledge of photography through workshops throughout the Southwest. If you are reading this, you probably also have a love for photography and I hope to run into you out in the field some day.

More info: Instagram / Facebook