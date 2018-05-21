Marvelous female portraits by Jovana Rikalo (previously featured), 29-year-old self-taught fine art photographer, artist, surreal storyteller and passionate traveler from Serbia. Jovana focuses on fine art portraiture, she shoots amazing beauty and conceptual female photography. Rikalo has over 68.100 followers on Instagram and counting.

When it comes to style & interests, I prefer the outdoors and eye-catching locations. I like to create unreal situations in the real world, and tell surreal stories with my camera. My mission is to create images that look unnatural, but feel real.I want,when people see my photo,to ask themselves is this a real or not?

