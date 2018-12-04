Magical travel landscapes by Felix Inden, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and adventurer based in Köln, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Felix focuses mainly on landscape and nature photography. He shoots a lot of mountainscapes, seascapes, lakes, and roads all over the globe. Inden has over 139,000 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Nikon D810 camera.

I often describe my imagery as immersive emotional landscape photography. An image only works for me, if it evokes feelings. Those can be positive or negative, warm or cold-but I try to avoid keeping the viewer indifferent to what he has in front of his eyes. Ideally, you find yourself continuing the story of the image in your thoughts- like a movie from which my image is still.

