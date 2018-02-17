Gorgeous Fine Art Portrait Photography by Liat Aharoni

Liat Aharoni (previously featured) is a talented conceptual fine art photographer, retoucher and artist based in Toronto, Canada. Liat focuses on portraiture and wedding photography with an artistic & unconventional flair. Her atmospheric images are really captivating with an interesting raw and dark dimension.

I am fiercely passionate about photographing people in nature with a surreal twist. I seek to create images containing enough unique detail to give viewers the sense of fantastical characters in fleshed out environments. I want my images to evoke a sense of magic.

