Alex Di Cicco is a talented photographer, digital artist and educator who was born in London and currently lives and works in Castelforte, Latina, Italy. Alex discovered his passion in photography at the age of only 10 years old. At the age of 17 years he bought his first reflex camera, a Canon Eos 400d, he started taking pictures at everything, like every beginner does. At the age of 27 he became part of the trending profiles in 500px and he became very know on various facebook photography groups and collaborates with a lot of worldwide photographers. Cicco focuses on portraiture, he shoots magnificent fashion, beauty and fine art portrait photography. Alex Di Cicco shoots with Canon 5D mark III camera and Canon 24-105 L, Canon 85mm 1.2 L, Tokina 11-16, Sigma 35 1.4 art and Canon 70-200 2.8 L lens.

