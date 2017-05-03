Angelika Kollin is a talented self-taught photographer and artist currently based in Cape Town, South Africa. Angelika focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing conceptual, beauty and fine art portrait photography. “My love of beauty, art and fashion is combined, as I customize a wonderful photography expirience for you”, she explained. “In each of my sessions I like to showcase each person’s unique personality and to make sure that their portraits dont turn out like everyone else in their surrounding.”

I dedicate my passion in photography to capturing feminine beauty in it many faces and appearances. My goal is to create for every woman an unique and artistic portrait.

More info: instagram / facebook / website