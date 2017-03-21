Annelie Vandendael is a talented 30-year-old photographer and artist who was born in Belgium and grew up in the South of France. After college she came back to Belgium to receive a MA in Photography at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Ghent. Photography and image-making has always been a passion of her. After finishing her studies, she was invited to ‘La Fabrica’, the Benetton Communication and Research Center in Treviso, Italy. Vandendael focuses on portraiture, each of her original photos is both unique and mysterious represneting mostly women with sensuality and originality.

Generally I use a hasselblad analog camera, I like to work with it as the pictures it produces appear more realistic. Nowadays it is no longer obvious to see real images because they are all manipulated and photoshopped. Representing real people with their imperfections is far more interesting for me! I depict the human being rather as a piece of nature than as an object. It is a reaction against examples of fashion photography in which the personality of the individual is irrelevant. Therefore I aim to let the authenticity of the body speak for itself. A manipulated body gives us a wrong perception of reality anyway.

More info: website