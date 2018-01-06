Bella Kotak is amazingly talented photographer, digital artist and storyteller currently based in London, England. Bella focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing beauty, fashion, conceptual and fine art portrait photography. Kotak inspired by fairytales, nature and strong feminine characters. She uses Canon 5D Mark iii and Photoshop.

My love of photography and escapism was nurtured by nature, changing seasons, bright colours, and flowers. Always flowers. Delicate and beautiful, their soft petals hiding the strength within.

Bella Kotak is a fine art, fashion and portrait photographer based in Oxford and London, England. An art lover from a young age she always knew that she would work within the creative industry. Photography changed her life when she picked up a camera and began a 365 project on Flickr. From that moment she was hooked by this medium that translates thoughts and imagination into tangible form.

At the end of the final book in the Narnia series the characters rode through many worlds, each one more brighter, colourful and beautiful than the last. When I was a teenager, escaping the endless grey days through books, I longed desperately to live in even one of those worlds. As an adult I’ve finally rediscovered the beauty of the one I’m in, pockets of magic hiding in the everyday. This world with its finite resources and stunning landscapes, that even though choked with plastic and endless waste, still manages to take my breath away. Each of us have the power to make our world brighter and more beautiful than our dreams through our conscious choices.

