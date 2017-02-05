Damian Siqueiros is a talented photographer, image maker and visual artist who was born in the North-west of Mexico and currently lives and works in Montreal, Canada. “I am a beauty seeker. I seek to expand the idea of what it is beyond what the media standards are,” he says. Damian shoots a lot of commercial, editorial and fashion photography.

My first mission as an artist is being human-e by incorporating into my images, artistic or editorial, a sense of social conscience that betters our life and our social environment.

One of the goals of my work is to expose the constructed and performative character of identity. In plain words to make evident the social, educational, cultural and economic structures on which individuals form their identity. I’m interested on how the identities of people evolve and how they perform on their environment.

More info: instagram / facebook / website