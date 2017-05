Daria Djalelova is a multi-talented self-taught photographer and artist from Yekaterinburg, Russia. Daria focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing conceptual, beauty and fine art portrait photography. Djalelova inspired by the work of the impressionist painter Claude Monet. His usage of deep colors and unique shades of pastels are the role models for many contemporary painters and artists.

