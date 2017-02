Denise Kwong is a talented self-taught photographer and digital artist who was born in Hong Kong and currently lives and works in Sydney, Australia. Denise first got into photography through Instagram, she used her iPhone and then in July of 2014 decided to step up to an actual camera. Kwong shoots incredible dreamlike and narrative photography, she uses Olympus OMD EM-5 mark II camera.

I’m a beginner photographer/photo artist who is always experimenting. Creative and conceptual portraits are my main areas of interests but want to explore street photography as well. Especially whilst traveling.

