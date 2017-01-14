Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Dheny Patungka is a superb talented self-taught photographer, digital artist and educator who lives and works in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. “I’ve loved Digital Photo Manipulation, which consists of manually blending in order to obtain the maximum dynamic range, while trying to keep a very natural look,” Dheny says. “This slight element of the surreal, or hyper reality often found in painting is what I am trying to achieve.”

I’ve always loved photography, but only became serious about it when I’m not expert in Photoshop 🙂 , back in 2007 discovered the world of High Dynamic Range photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website