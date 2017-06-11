Grace Almera is a talented self-taught photographer and filmmaker currently based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Grace focuses on portraiture, she shoots gorgeous beauty, fashion and fine art portrait photography. Her photography style is best described as “emotional” and “atmospheric”. She loves creating dreamy images that appear to resemble paintings and spice it up with alternative fashion clothing and accessories. Almera’s style consists of themes that strongly reflects her personal thoughts and feelings. Grace uses Canon 5D MII camera with Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM and Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM lens.

I imagine different realities and create stories and characters in my head that I simply must photograph. I would often try to imagine how this character would look like and what elements I need in order to create a certain image. Sometimes a complete image would flash in my head for a split second and I would try my best to re-create it as soon as I can.

More info: instagram / facebook / website