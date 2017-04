Horacio Cassadey is a talented self-taught photographer and digital artist currently based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Horacio focuses on portraiture and headshots, he shoots stunning beauty, conceptual and fine art portrait photography. Cassadey uses Canon EOS 6D camera with CANON 10-22 F3.5 5-6, CANON 50 1.4, 24-105 F4L, 60 2.8 MACRO, 70 200 2.8 IS II L + and EXTENDER 2X III lens.

