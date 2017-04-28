Jorge Barreda (previously featured) is a talented 24-year-old photographer, retoucher and filmmaker who is currently living near the Mexico City area. Jorge focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing conceptual, beauty and fine art portrait photography. “One week to produce an idea, 3-4 days editing, all of this to inspire other people to find their freedom,” he explained.

With photography I have found a new way to share dreams and fantasies that were locked in my imagination, stories I had to keep away from people that used to steal my freedom.

