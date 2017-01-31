Jouk Oosterhof is an professional 43-year-old Dutch photographer who currently lives and works in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Jouk studied Photography at Royal Academy of Art, The Hague. During her fourteen years of working she has developed a personal style, recognizable through sublimated reality. “My approach when making photographs is considered and precise,” she says.

Fascinated by sublimating reality, my images often contain a subtle sense of humour. I carefully build the image, staging all details.

Jouk Oosterhof is strong in capturing a particular kind of beauty, such as seen in her muse and former neighbour. She makes her models look at ease, even though they’re in an uncommon setting or pose.

Oosterhof also works with celebrities, both in portraiture and advertising, sculpting them in her unique style without losing their own.

