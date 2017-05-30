Jovana Rikalo (previously featured) is a gifted fine art and portrait photographer and visual artist currently based in Novi Sad, Serbia. Jovana loves to capture emotions and feelings, outdoors in breathtaking scenery. She has no interest in choosing photography as profession until autumn of 2013, whe she finally realized how strongly she really feel about it. Photography has become her greatest love.

Capturing emotions and milestones is now a big part of who I am, and the whole idea of perfectly freezing special moments & feelings pushes me to take risks, get creative and learn as much as I can about the art of photo editing.

More info: instagram / facebook / website