Konrad Bąk is a talented self-taught photographer, illustrator and filmmaker currently based in Wroclaw, Poland. Konrad focuses on portraiture, he shoots a lot of beauty, fashion and equine photography. “In my opinion, the camera lens should express feelings, tell stories,” he says. “In my photographs, I try to capture the fleeting beauty, the mood of the moment.”

In my images, I try to capture the sensuality of the female body, the uniqueness of feminine beauty, fluctuations in moods, The possibility of showing it all in a durable form is “that something” that drives me to arrange my photoshoots.

More info: facebook / website