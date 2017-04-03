Marios Theologis is a talented photographer, filmmaker and digital artist currently based in Athens, Greece. Marios is a founder of Math Studio, he specializes in advertising photography, his career in advertising began in 1988 as an illustrator and art director. The charm of photography, playing with lights and shadows, with the photorealistic approach of his illustrations, soon made him to deal with photography. In 1998 he started teaching at AKTO, a College for Arts and Design. He initially taught illustration and then focused on advertising photography.

Since I created my own studio, I had the opportunity toexpand my activities both in advertising and in artistic photography. I am fortunate to have accomplished a large number of award-winning projects in Greece as well as abroad and to have gained the trust of many celebrities including top executives, artists and politicians.

His client list includes companies like Coca Cola, Adidas, Illy, Vodafone, Nestle, Unicef, W.W.F, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Renault, Kawasaki, Camel, Marlboro, Bic, FAGE, ΟΤΕ, Cosmote, Wind, Cyta, Opap, Aegean Airlines, Olympic Air, Eurobank, Alpha Bank, Philip Morris, L&M Cigarettes, Nescafe and more.

