Michal Zahornacky is a talented 28-year-old self-taught photographer from Považská Bystrica, Slovakia, who’s bought his first camera in 2011. Michal focuses on portraits, he shoots also a lot of wedding and fine art photography. His works are specific for unique emotions and atmosphere. Each photo has its own little story shown through a metaphor.

I enjoy doing new and crazy things. I find myself gravitating towards surrealism. I try to explore and come up with something new and original.

Read also his Poems Project.

In my last projects, I found the beauty and passion of creating photography using no photoshop manipulation. I enjoy preparing real-time scenes.

Michal Zahornacky uses Canon EOS 60D and Canon EOS 6D cameras.

More info: facebook / website

