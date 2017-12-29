Nirav Patel is a talented self-taught photographer and artist currently based in San Francisco, California. Nirav left behind an engineering career to pursue his goal of wedding photography. He also shoots a lot of landscapes and cinematic portrait photography.

I am drawn to quiet moments. I think it originated from attempts at self-preservation when I was living in neighborhoods that were…difficult. At the age of 7, I built a sanctuary in my room. In this tiny space, I had a large red tent on my bed which rested against the wall furthest from the window because stones had been thrown through it on several occasions. The bed was surrounded by a moat of blankets and my stuffed animals were my guardians. My imagination soared as I created a beautiful, safe haven. The feeling of loneliness drifted away and was replaced by the comfort of solitude. Here is where I found my quiet moments. To this day I still look for the glimpses of quiet when the world is turbulent. These images are a window into my world.

More info: instagram / website