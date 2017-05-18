Patty Maher (featured before) is a gifted self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist who was born in Toronto and currently lives and works in Caledon, Ontario. She started taking pictures a little over four years ago. Maher focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing conceptual, wedding, beauty and fine art portrait photography. The inspiration for her photography comes from an exploration of storytelling in both natural and urban settings. Patty’s photography disrupts the boundaries between real life and the otherworldly, the surreal and the fantastic, and envision the world in a transformative light.

Because sometimes you find yourself standing out in a field in the space between no longer and not yet.

Patty Maher completed undergraduate and graduate degrees in English Literature at the University of Guelph. Her work as a fine art photographer began in 2010 and since then has been featured and recognized in numerous online and print publications around the world including a video interview with Yahoo Productions created for the series “The Weekly Flickr”.

More info: facebook / website